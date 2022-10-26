Terminus: Zombie Survivors - Happy Halloween 2022

Happy Halloween 2022!

Terminus: Zombie Survivors is participating in Steam Scream Fest! 👻 To celebrate the festival, I brought a small update with Halloween-themed items and recipes. Let me keep it short and sweet; I've added Zombie Guts and two new gut items, which make you can hide among the zombies. Take a look:

Zombie Guts

Gut Poncho

Gut Bucket

You can get guts by killing special zombies at a low chance. This update also includes several improvements in balance and UIs—Thank you all who suggested great ideas. Check out the full patch notes below!

Have fun! 🎃

Best,

In-geon

----------------------- Full Patch Notes --------------------

CONTENT: Added 3 new items: Zombie Guts, Gut Poncho, Gut Bucket

CONTENT: Added 2 new recipes: Gut Poncho, Gut Bucket

GAMEPLAY: There is a low chance of getting Zombie Guts from big zombies and fat zombies.

GAMEPLAY: You can use the Gut Poncho and Gut Bucket to ignore the zombie's awareness for some time.

GAMEPLAY: Dead animals decay over time. The more it rots, the less valuable it is.

GAMEPLAY: Butchering a decayed animal corpse over time will give you less fresh meat.

GAMEPLAY: Dead animals on the floor now disappear when they rot.

GAMEPLAY: Added art and tooltip descriptions for the rotten state of dead animals.

GAMEPLAY: Changed the penalty for headache and severe headache to be a fixed value rather than a variable value according to medicine strength. (Headache: -2 AP, -20% sleep quality / Severe Headache: -5 AP, -50% sleep quality)

GAMEPLAY: If you have a headache, your reading speed will be reduced by 20%, and if you have a severe headache, you will not be able to read.

GAMEPLAY: Changed the weight of some items. Cereal 0.5 → 0.4, Towel 0.3 → 0.2, Alcohol 0.6 → 0.5, Jacket 1.1 → 0.8, Light Jacket 0.3 → 0.4, Rubbing Alcohol 0.5 → 0.3, Car Fuel 0.2 → 0.4

GAMEPLAY: Ramen Satiety effect increased from 5 to 6.

GAMEPLAY: Reduced the value of Bandages and Rubbing Alcohol by 20%.

GAMEPLAY: Increased the effectiveness of Plank (2 → 3) and Car Fuel (3 → 5) as firewood.

SOUND: Added sound effects for crafting Gut Poncho and using Gut Bucket.

UI: Added reading speed information to the character panel.

UI: You can charge electronics by drag-and-dropping batteries to recently used items.