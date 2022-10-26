DLC bundles “Star Conflict: Thrasher. Deluxe edition” and “Star Conflict: Thrash

Pilots! The “Star Conflict: Thrasher” and “Star Conflict: Thrasher. Deluxe edition” packs are now available in the official project’s store. The bundles will be available for purchase until November 28. There are no restrictions on using the “Thrasher” ship in the game.

Star Conflict: Thrasher. Deluxe edition

This pack includes:

Imperial engineering frigate Thrasher. Rank 17

Ramming module — “Warp gate Ram-M”

Weapon — “Kinetic weapon Ripper”

Special module —“Explosive drones”

Unique portrait “Graml Rusty”

Special decor “Borer”

Pattern “Mycelium”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

“Eclipse” launcher

Energy converter

Nanocomposite coating

Autonomous repair station

Repair kit large

Emergency barrier

Acceleration coils

EM-diffuser

Adaptive shield

Crystal plates

Reinforced beams

Galvanized armor

Proton wall

Coolant distributor

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

Star Conflict: Thrasher

This pack includes:

Imperial engineering frigate Thrasher. Rank 17

Ramming module — “Warp gate Ram-M”

Weapon — “Kinetic weapon Ripper”

Special module —“Explosive drones”

Unique portrait “Graml Rusty”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

In the past, it was the Imperial mining ship “Digger”. It’s not known for certain who was involved in the modernization and transformation of the frigate. The survivors of the Doomed Flotilla were rumoured to have had a hand in this by trying to escape from the infected sectors. The ship’s old hull was badly damaged, and so it became the carcass on which the new plating from various scrap metals was attached. Somebody thought it would be a good idea to use some of the metal to create a fearsome look for the frigate.

Thrasher was seen as part of a small group of Butchers under the command of Graml Rusty. Soon, the mercenaries destroyed the thugs involved in the destruction of cargo ships. The unusual frigate was captured with almost no damage and taken to UMC. At the request of the mercenaries, Thrasher was studied by the qualified engineers. In a short time, a version of the engineering frigate was developed based on this prototype. Despite the appearance remaining the same, Thrasher has seriously changed. What was once scrap metal has been replaced by superior armor and the power system has been brought up to the standards of modern engineering ships. The ship also received new weapons developed at the UMC.

Thrasher is currently being manufactured in single units at the UMC shipyards on special order. It is very likely that the ships could appear in the service of pirates, involved in the purchase of ships through proxies.