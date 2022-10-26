Halloween in Space. Space Cult

Every year at the end of October in the Earth’s calendar, a wave of anomalous energy passes through the Universe. This period is called Halloween according to an old Earth tradition. This year, specifically for the event, we are introducing a new mysterious ship!

Space Cult

Scary times are coming, mercenary! The "Peak of the Signal" has come and the Dark Forces are trying to destroy Humanity! Recently, our brotherhood has discovered the increased activity of the cult "Yith'got Witnesses". At the moment, they are rapidly recruiting new novices. I need your help as an embedded agent. Together we will purify their souls, polluted by green trash!

Available to all pilots in the “Events” tab.

“W.I.T.Ch. Hunt” protocol!

Fanatics and cultists who worship the Signal believe that the souls of the dead come to our world on Halloween.

Previously, scientists explained this phenomenon by the fact that it was at this time that the Signal reached its peak. Every year countless laboratories conduct daring experiments to tame the energy of the Signal. A few years ago, one such project of Jericho ended in disaster. After that, all objects with an active signal were assigned the code name W.I.T.Ch.

The protocol “W.I.T.Ch. Hunt” is now active Mercenaries can earn special rewards for destroying W.I.T.Ches!

UMC dug up special long-discontinued weapons in warehouses. Only these weapons are guaranteed to protect mercenaries from the Infected. Using missiles “MEM Inquisitor”, you must destroy the ships of those mercenaries who are suspected of carrying the alien infection. Infected are among all combat roles — you need to destroy at least one host from each role.

The best mercenaries will get a special achievement and a special title!

Miranda Del Arte’s Special Tasks

The “New Day’s Signal” Brotherhood reminds you: “Signal’s Peak” is approaching: it’s a troubled time, when the spirits of the dead come to collect their tribute from the living! Miranda Del Arte offers new special assignments for mercenaries!

Scary sounds!

Some pilots report hearing extremely spooky sounds and demonic laughter when docking with stations. Perhaps this is somehow connected with the W.I.T.Ch. operation. We managed to intercept and record one of these messages:

“Detonation” mode

The Center has received alarming reports that special bombs in the PvP mode “Detonation” look extremely suspicious! We urge all pilots to be as attentive as possible in these dangerous times.

Strange faces

Some employees of the UMC as well as employees of intelligence representatives and corporations that are actively working with mercenaries, have been looking extremely strange and suspicious recently. Perhaps this is somehow related to Signal’s peak. But it is also possible that these are just festive costumes.

Brawl marathon “Curse of the Leviathan”

Attention all pilots! The UMC received an emergency contract from the so-called Broker.