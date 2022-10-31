Map update, plus Skill Revamp sneak preview

For this monthly update, we have changes to some of the maps, as well as a highly requested change involving Alkahest (finally!). We are also excited to share with you our plans for the skill revamp.

Map Changes

We have currently made some changes to the various maps in the game.



Pulau Pasir Puaka now has some industrial stepieces.



Batu Sinaran now features a crystal cave complex.



The leadup to the final dungeon has seen an expansion too.

In addition to all this, certain maps have been redesigned to have more open areas as well. For those of you who have already tried the game but have not picked it up in a while, you might want to start a fresh save so that you can see some of these changes yourself firsthand! The game is also story complete and playable from start to finish.

Changes to Alkahest

This is something that keeps slipping our minds, but we finally changed Alkahest so that broken down items give Alchemic Reagents (Impure Essence, Frozen Flame, Radiant Dark, and Demon’s Blood) that is proportional to the rarity of the original item.

2x materials for Uncommon

4x materials for Rare

8x materials for Legendary

This month’s update is not as big of a change as the previous months. It is a bit of an interim before the big skill revamp, which we are still working on, but are excited to share more about below.

Skill Revamp

One of the main criticisms of Ghostlore that we see coming up in reviews, streams and discussions was how basic the skill system was, especially compared to other ARPGs on the market. Because of this, we have decided to do a complete overhaul of Ghostlore’s skill system to be more in line with what players expect and deserve.

This new skill system is going to be complex, but we know that ARPG fans are discerning and intelligent, they rarely complain about a system being too difficult to understand. The opposite, however, is far more likely. Complaints arise when systems in long running franchises get dumbed down in order to appeal to the lowest common denominator. That said, the most important thing is to provide a skill system which is deep, invites players to think about their options and tradeoffs, and gives them a chance to showcase their ingenuity and creativity with builds.

The idea for the Skill Link system came about when we asked ourselves the question, “what if players were allowed to build their own skill trees?”. We also looked at the comparatively more well-received Glyph system that we had for stats. Here is a walkthrough of the new skill system.

Each class comes with a “skill set”, a pool containing active skills, skill modifiers, and class bonuses. Skills must now be assigned to a grid in order to be usable. More grid spaces unlock as you level up. Things can be placed in or taken out of the grid at will.

In addition to their own active skills, each class comes with a set of skill modifiers that you can use to change the characteristics of any skill from any class.

Skill modifiers link together with skills both across and down. (see green highlighted area in image)

Some skill modifiers have tradeoffs. For example:

Increased skill damage, but increased MP cost

Reduced skill cooldown time, but reduced skill damage

Increased skill damage, but you take damage on cast

In addition, some skill modifiers are trigger modifiers. Trigger modifiers allow a skill to be used automatically, as long as there is enough MP, the skill is not on cooldown, and the modifier’s specified conditions are met. Examples:

Trigger on Critical

Trigger on Kill

Trigger on Transform

Trigger on Movement Skill

Combo Skills

Each active skill is also now able to combine with two other skills across classes to form an advanced skill that incorporates the characteristics of both base skills.

For instance, the Exorcist’s Mandala, a skill which creates a circle on the ground where your damage and the damage of allies are boosted, could combine with the Adept’s Mind Over Matter defensive barrier skill to create Battle Aura, a skill which forms an aura around your character that boosts yourself and allies with both offensive and defensive properties.

Alternatively, Mandala could also combine with the Sentinel’s Summon Crows ability to create Summon Doves.

Personally, I am most excited about the skill Maelstrom, a combination of both the Sentinel’s Chakram and the Geomancer’s Thunderstrike. The result is an electromagnetically charged chakram that levitates slowly across the battlefield while releasing sparks of electricity along the way. Fun stuff.

Class bonuses

Class bonuses are essentially the passives from the old skill system, but you now have 6 to choose from instead of just 4. They also now have a component that functions as Skill Modifiers. Much like before, Class Bonuses have an additional requirement of investing a certain number of active skills and skill modifiers from a single class onto your grid, before you can place them.

Estimated Time of Arrival

This is a very big change and we will need another month to work on it. In addition to the required art assets, we are still iterating on the systems design and working out all the loose ends. For now Ghostlore is still 20% off, so get it before time runs out! You can drop by our Discord if you have any questions about the new system. Thank you!

