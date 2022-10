Share · View all patches · Build 9800958 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

BAD END THEATER has been translated to hungarian, thanks to Diemond!

tomorrow (10/26) is this game's 1-year release anniversary, so i put it on sale all week :)

tell your friends! hope they enjoy it <3

v1.6.0 updates:

added hungarian translation

thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!

-nami