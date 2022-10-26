 Skip to content

Unstrong: Space Calamity update for 26 October 2022

The Long-Awaited 4k update is here!

Build 9800905

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometimes, even small changes make a big impact! This is why the game has been updated with 3k and 4k support. All you need to do is crank the resolution setting up to the max! Now even U:SC can make your gaming PC run hot, and not just grandma's laptop. (You can still run the game on grandma's laptop, tho. I like it when games can do that.)

