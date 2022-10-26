This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

Trick or treat! To celebrate the end of October,

come take a look at the [Halloween Events].

Log in to UNDECEMBER and collect event rewards!

Please refer to the following information for details.

======

◆ Halloween Surprise Gift Box Event

■ Event Period

October 26 (Wed), 2022 ~ November 23 (Wed), 2022 (UTC+9) until maintenance

■ Event Details

Defeat certain monsters during the event period to obtain [Halloween Surprise Gift Box].

Using the Halloween Surprise Gift Box grants various items such as Unstable Skill/Link Runes (Rare).

You can obtain up to [10] Halloween Surprise Gift Boxes per day, and [20] Halloween Surprise Gift Boxes on the weekends and holidays.

■ Halloween Surprise Gift Box Contents

Using a Halloween Surprise Gift Box grants 1 of the following items by chance.





■ Precautions

※ Event period and contents can be changed.

※ The Halloween Surprise Gift Box can also be obtained through the Halloween Celebration Attendance Event

※ The [Halloween Surprise Gift Box] can no longer be used after the November 23, 2022 (UTC+9) maintenance,

please make sure to use all boxes during the event period. Unused event items will disappear.

※ Event items can be sold to shops. Do not sell event items.

※ Event items can be rewarded through other events.

◆ Halloween Celebration Attendance Event

■ Event Period

October 26 (Wed), 2022 - November 23 (Wed), 2022 (UTC+9) until maintenance

■ Event Details

You can collect rewards by logging in and checking attendance up to 7 days during the event period.

■ Event Rewards

■ Precautions

※ Event duration and details may be changed at a later date.

※ The Attendance Event is not consecutive and is based on the date.

Log in during the event period to obtain the reward for each day.

※ The Attendance Event is updated every day at 09:00 (UTC+9).

※ Rewards must be received directly and are sent to the bag.

◆ Halloween Candy Event

■ Event Period

October 26 (Wed), 2022 ~ November 23 (Wed), 2022 (UTC+9) until maintenance

■ Event Details

You can purchase [Halloween Candy Bundle] from the Paid Shop 1 time per account for free, every day during the event period.

Using Halloween Candy Bundle grants 10 Halloween Candy.

Using Halloween Candy grants a special buff effect to your character. (5 minute duration)

※ Halloween Candy can be registered in a Potion Slot to be used in combat stages.

■ Paid Shop

The Paid Shop will be updated with an event product that can be purchased for free.

■ Precautions

※ Event duration and details may be changed at a later date.

※ Halloween Candy can only be obtained by purchasing at the Paid Shop every day.

※ Halloween Candy shares Cooldowns with Increase Gold Gain Chance Elixir.

※ [Halloween Candy] cannot be used after the November 23, 2022 (UTC+9) maintenance,

please make sure to use all candy during the event period. Unused event items will disappear.

※ Event items can be sold to shops. Do not sell event items.

We hope you have a sweet and spooky Halloween with UNDECEMBER!

Thank you.