Greetings, Rune Hunters.
Trick or treat! To celebrate the end of October,
come take a look at the [Halloween Events].
Log in to UNDECEMBER and collect event rewards!
Please refer to the following information for details.
======
◆ Halloween Surprise Gift Box Event
■ Event Period
- October 26 (Wed), 2022 ~ November 23 (Wed), 2022 (UTC+9) until maintenance
■ Event Details
- Defeat certain monsters during the event period to obtain [Halloween Surprise Gift Box].
- Using the Halloween Surprise Gift Box grants various items such as Unstable Skill/Link Runes (Rare).
- You can obtain up to [10] Halloween Surprise Gift Boxes per day, and [20] Halloween Surprise Gift Boxes on the weekends and holidays.
■ Halloween Surprise Gift Box Contents
- Using a Halloween Surprise Gift Box grants 1 of the following items by chance.
■ Precautions
※ Event period and contents can be changed.
※ The Halloween Surprise Gift Box can also be obtained through the Halloween Celebration Attendance Event
※ The [Halloween Surprise Gift Box] can no longer be used after the November 23, 2022 (UTC+9) maintenance,
please make sure to use all boxes during the event period. Unused event items will disappear.
※ Event items can be sold to shops. Do not sell event items.
※ Event items can be rewarded through other events.
◆ Halloween Celebration Attendance Event
■ Event Period
- October 26 (Wed), 2022 - November 23 (Wed), 2022 (UTC+9) until maintenance
■ Event Details
- You can collect rewards by logging in and checking attendance up to 7 days during the event period.
■ Event Rewards
■ Precautions
※ Event duration and details may be changed at a later date.
※ The Attendance Event is not consecutive and is based on the date.
Log in during the event period to obtain the reward for each day.
※ The Attendance Event is updated every day at 09:00 (UTC+9).
※ Rewards must be received directly and are sent to the bag.
◆ Halloween Candy Event
■ Event Period
- October 26 (Wed), 2022 ~ November 23 (Wed), 2022 (UTC+9) until maintenance
■ Event Details
- You can purchase [Halloween Candy Bundle] from the Paid Shop 1 time per account for free, every day during the event period.
- Using Halloween Candy Bundle grants 10 Halloween Candy.
- Using Halloween Candy grants a special buff effect to your character. (5 minute duration)
※ Halloween Candy can be registered in a Potion Slot to be used in combat stages.
■ Paid Shop
- The Paid Shop will be updated with an event product that can be purchased for free.
■ Precautions
※ Event duration and details may be changed at a later date.
※ Halloween Candy can only be obtained by purchasing at the Paid Shop every day.
※ Halloween Candy shares Cooldowns with Increase Gold Gain Chance Elixir.
※ [Halloween Candy] cannot be used after the November 23, 2022 (UTC+9) maintenance,
please make sure to use all candy during the event period. Unused event items will disappear.
※ Event items can be sold to shops. Do not sell event items.
We hope you have a sweet and spooky Halloween with UNDECEMBER!
Thank you.
