Blub Emporium V.1.2.4

Blub Emporium Version 1.2.4 - Change Log

This update brings much needed improvements to the Factory, including an extremely easy way of loading different Factory layouts, conveyor belts that allow power to pass through, the ability to at last buy Laterators at will, and a way to quickly copy placed items to the cursor for convenience!

Overall the game sees some further QoL improvements + balance, and another mega shelf variant!

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

Added "Wired Conveyor" (Factory Other).

Added "Lunar Balloons" (Emporium Deco).

Added "Stock Box" (Emporium Special).

Added "Bottlebrush Tree" (Farm Special).

Added "Jumbo Calculator" (Emporium Special).

Added "Mega Boomerang Rack" (Shelves).

UI:

The task menu will now automatically re-open after a task reward has been collected (can be disabled).

Pressing the interact button (default: E) when cursor is over a placed (factory) ground item (and isn't placing anything) will quickly jump to it in your inventory (effectively a pipette tool).

Pressing the interact button when an item IS selected will cause the cursor to be cleared (effectively emulating escape to cancel placing items).

Some sub-menus in the Main Menu now remember the page you were on, this means you don't need to navigate back when changing settings found on latter pages.

Added ability to quick load and quick design schematics in the Factory.

Four buttons will appear on the left above the build hammer as you unlock the schematic slots,

selecting these will attempt to load previously saved schematics immediately if possible, at the spot they were saved.

Holding function (LCTRL by default) and selecting these buttons will immediately save the current Factory design as that schematic,

saving the hassle of locating your Schematic Savers and placing them in order to save a design.

Note that the corresponding Schematic Saver and/or Loader must be owned to use their respective quick save/load features.

If a schematic file has its "title" tag set, it will show up in parentheses besides the "Ready!" text (otherwise will default to the colour of the loader).

Using the new "E" Pick-item feature on these buttons will select their respective schematic device from your inventory.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

Added "Sustainable Farming" Task Track.

Added "Boomerang Mastery" Task Track.

Hugely decreased value of both the teleporter entrance, and teleporter exit: 425000 -> 275000.

Laterators are no longer wheel items, and instead are buyable from the catalogue at level 40 and onward.

Substantially decreased Watermelon plant's harvest delay: 1.0s -> 0.1s.

Massively increased XP gains from manually harvesting items on the farm.

Increased Gold Token prize on Slot Machine: 2 -> 10.

The Slot Machine now has a third icon bias for all icons except Lunar Tokens (20% chance to roll a third if first two match).

Increased the odds of the wheel even further!

The wheel now has an internal 2/3 chance of re-rolling the prize (within the same rarity) if it has already been won before, for a max of 5 attempts.

Increased drop quantity of all wheel prizes from the fencing category: 2x (20%), 3x (40%), 4 (20%), 5 (20%) (~3.4) -> 6-11 (~8.5).

Decreased Mission complete requirement to obtain deposit chute speed upgrade: 50 -> 25.

Decreased level requirement for Impeders: 62 -> 48.

Decreased level requirement for Suspenders: 77 -> 54.

Decreased level requirement for Repeaters: 99 -> 88.

Lowered value of Impeders: 13600 -> 8160.

Lowered value of Suspenders: 7460 -> 5420.

Lowered value of Repeaters: 44250 -> 24840.

Halved the value of Blub Stages: 2000000 -> 1000000.

Increased value of Gold Bar Stack: 11000 -> 24000.

Increased value of Pure Gold Column: 11320 -> 18320.

Increased value of Golden Pedestal: 7475 -> 12475.

Doors can now be conveniently placed on top of other already placed doors much like a wallpaper.

XP is now earnt when demolishing debris (varies per debris-type. Begins at level 6 and ramps to full swing 15 level later).

Moon boulders and red boulders can now be created by detonating a Debris Bomb on Lava, surrounded by either Red Sand or Lunar Dust.

Halved the durability and base stone drop quantity of both moon and red boulders.

Added 10 seconds to the base duration of Duck Disturbance.

Slightly increased money reward rate for Duck Disturbance: 225 -> .23.

Pushed the Gumballin' task track back a little bit: level 2 -> level 6.

Increased money reward for completing Rubber Duck Redemption: 150 -> 800.

Added Left Laterator as a reward for completing Assembly Monotony II.

Added Right Laterator as a reward for completing Booked In V.

Increased money gain of sold books: 11 -> 14.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

Fixed possible crash if getting a certain hint on start-up.

Compost bins no longer briefly appear empty when moved.

Shifting the entire Factory now correctly updates the wire connection notices.

Corrected Micro-Factories not showing up as rare in the inventory.

MISC:

Added descriptions to all factory walls (excluding Dark Steel, which already had one).

Added Laterators to the hint mentioning Divaricators and their helpfulness.

Added hint providing information on creating red and moon boulders.

Added hint regarding the new Factory 'pipette' feature.

Added hint about how to use the quick-saving feature.

Schematic confirm prompts now ignore trailing/leading spaces in their title/author tags if defined.

Schematics saved now come pre-filled with empty author and title tags (and quick-save tile co-ordinates).

Unhyphenated the "Build-Mode" in the task description for "No Regrets", to improve the consistency across other mentions.

Added "Confirm Quick-load" setting which can disable the requirement of selecting the quick-load buttons twice to confirm.

Added "Moonlit Trades" Achievement.

As always, any questions, issues, or feedback, let me know!