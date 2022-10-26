1.11.6 MainMenu Tweaks!

1.11.6 brings forth some fairly minor tweaks to the main menu, now when you launch StarBallMadNess the background image will scale to your native resolution instead of being potentially out of frame. This solves for an out of place looking background. Aside from that when loading levels via the level selector you might have noticed that the cursor remained visible after selecting the desired level, This wasn't intended and has now been fixed. lastly when hitting escape now shows the pause menu & displays a background image, instead of just showing the pause menu. If this isn't as desirable please feel free to comment it can be changed. Level 20 is nearly complete apologies for the silence lately you can expect the release early November. as always happy gaming! :)

MainMenu Tweaks

PauseMenu Tweaks