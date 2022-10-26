You are about to enter another dimension…

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Mark your calendars, Panda Peeps.

At the end of this month, we’re bringing you an event unlike anything you’ve seen before. It’s going to be strange. It’s going to be unusual. It’s going to challenge you. But if you have the courage to make it through, you’ll find many prizes waiting for you to claim them.

Interested? Then read on to learn about the brand new Parallel Event: Spooky Halloween!

Here’s what you need to know: from October 28 - 31, you’ll find a strange new button at the top of your game. That button will take you through a terrifying portal to… Well, we won’t spoil it. But we promise you’ll find a full Event tutorial in there, plus a variety of spooky tasks, goals, and rewards!

And the grand prize for completing the whole event? A new, never-before-seen girl for you to date. We’re keeping her precise identity… under wraps… for now, but since we like you, here’s a hint: she’s someone who’ll never desert you.

Muahahaha!

Oh, and since this is a totally new type of Event for us, we’re keen to hear what you think! Remember, it all begins on October 28th. Until then… Stay tuned for more information!

We love you so hard!

The Pandas