A New Game Mode is now LIVE on Gordian Quest!

It’s that time of year to gather around a warm fire in the tavern, and swap stories of ghosts and ghouls. To celebrate the Halloween season, we are pleased to announce Gordian Quest’s first ever seasonal event featuring fun and challenging new gameplay, event-themed skins to unlock, and more frighteningly fun things to enjoy!

The Story:

As the town of Silverkeep prepares to celebrate its annual Spooky Festival, Pierre, Naran, and Bertram notice that there is a lack of pumpkins in the marketplace. During this frightening time of year, rumors abound of strange happenings in the town. Wondering if these two things are related, the trio begin their investigation into the mysterious events. Will they find the pumpkins they’re looking for, or will they discover something else entirely…





Gordian Quest’s Halloween event will include:

Challenge Mode:

This seasonal mode includes special new battle challenges for you and your party to overcome.

Unlockable event skins:

Complete battles to earn currency, and use it to unlock special event-only skins. Remember, you can beat the event multiple times so you can unlock them all!

The heroes are ready for the yearly Spooky Festival!







A Spooky Season story:

Enjoy a quick, fun, quirky story following the adventure of the 3 heroes as they investigate the strange events plaguing the town of Silverkeep.

Don’t wait too long to start your journey, heroes! The event runs from October 25th to November 13th, so there is a limited time to unlock the event rewards! See you in Silverkeep for the Spooky Festival, and have a happy Halloween season everyone!

Announcing the Official Gordian Quest Facebook and Twitter Pages:

Finally, we are excited to officially announce that Gordian Quest now has its own Facebook and Twitter pages! Follow our social media accounts to get news, gameplay tips, and much more for you and your fellow heroes to enjoy! Links to the new Gordian Quest accounts are below.

