Sigil of the Magi v0.0.2 Patch Notes
UI/Quality-of-life Changes
- 2560x1440p and 3840x2160p resolutions added.
- Removed auto pause when window is not in focus.
- Fixed text alignment on turn number banner.
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed Relics still having their effects active despite being removed through transformation.
- Relic: Ring of Abundance no longer causes weird behavior when there are no cards left in both draw pile and discard pile.
- Relics: Charm of Courage and Good Luck Charm now work correctly even when you draw a card from playing your last card.
- Fixed rare game crash after winning battle.
- Fixed "Pursue" soft-locking the game if you have no cards in the discard pile.
- Fixed "From Ashes" crashing the game when there's only 1 card in the burnt pile.
- Fixed the Slime King and Slime from dying due to knockback and splitting at tiles that are occupied.
Changed files in this update