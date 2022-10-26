 Skip to content

Sigil of the Magi update for 26 October 2022

Sigil of the Magi v0.0.2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI/Quality-of-life Changes

  • 2560x1440p and 3840x2160p resolutions added.
  • Removed auto pause when window is not in focus.
  • Fixed text alignment on turn number banner.

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed Relics still having their effects active despite being removed through transformation.
  • Relic: Ring of Abundance no longer causes weird behavior when there are no cards left in both draw pile and discard pile.
  • Relics: Charm of Courage and Good Luck Charm now work correctly even when you draw a card from playing your last card.
  • Fixed rare game crash after winning battle.
  • Fixed "Pursue" soft-locking the game if you have no cards in the discard pile.
  • Fixed "From Ashes" crashing the game when there's only 1 card in the burnt pile.
  • Fixed the Slime King and Slime from dying due to knockback and splitting at tiles that are occupied.

