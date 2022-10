New:

-Alternate Mission 1

-Graphics settings at the beginning

-Npc react when you have weapons

-Small optimization of the number of polygons

-Amount of resources used associated with the graphic configuration

-General sound configurable in menu

-Added more help honeycombs

-Updated link to report bugs

-Fixed some collision bugs

Coming soon:

-GPS

-Optimization of textures and ram used

-Alternative missions of helicopters and other vehicles

-Street fighting system