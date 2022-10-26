Update 0.5.1 Patch Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9800089 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 02:19:04 UTC by Wendy

To all our UNDYING fans!

A NEW UPDATE!! See! We’re still alive! We haven’t turned…. Yet!

Thank you so much for your patience. Here are the contents of this update:

Major Changes

Starting a new game? Cody will no longer be a pure rookie. When you start a new adventure, based on game difficulty, Cody will now start with a number of initial skills to help get you started! (In survival mode, you can also customize the number of Cody's initial skills when starting a new game).

Cody can now collect continuously! After learning the appropriate skill, he can help Anling collect water, wood, and other resources continuously without having to pick them up one by one.

The world map UI now adds a "regrown resource" hint. A simple reminder that certain vegetation and crops can now be harvested after being harvested previously!

We have provided a set of free exclusive skins for Early Access players! There are three new sets of skins for both Anling and Cody!

It’s Halloween! And it wouldn’t be Halloween without treats! You can now find special cupcakes within the world… but should they be eaten?

The number of abandoned cars that can be looted has greatly increased.

New boxes requiring lockpicks have been added in throughout the world.

Some data balance optimizations:

Firearm damage has been increased significantly.

Mine and Ground Spike damage has been increased by 100%.

Reduced the number of armed enemies and respawn rates at the Factory.

Increased the chances of getting gasoline.

You can loot wood in more locations.

Some experience optimizations:

The Skin preview screen now supports character rotation.

Based on player feedback, we have set an upper limit on the Mania symptom.

The scroll wheel is now supported in more UI elements.

Minimap control now supports controllers.

When Cody learns an “Assist” skill, the “Teach Cody” UI will be replaced with “Assist.”

When collecting wood and dismantling cars, new items will go to Inventory until the bag is full.

In addition to the above updates, we are working very hard to bring you the next major update as we head closer and closer to the full launch! Please look forward to it!