Alice with Gatling update for 9 November 2022

Alice with Gatling is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9799993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody!
I am KurokumaSoft, the developer of this game.

Today I am pleased to announce the release of Alice with Gatling!
As a launch sale, I am offering a 10% discount for one week only, so I hope you will take this opportunity to purchase the game. If you want to check out the game and how it works before you buy, I have also prepared a demo version for you to try.

Finally, this game has a feedback button, so if you have any bug reports or requests, please send them. Any feedback would be appreciated!

