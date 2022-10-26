Infinimine Ver.36

-Added a new Guild Talent - Ancient Quality

-Fixed issue with next level on some talents not displaying correctly

-Rescaled Guild Talent Pick Damage, you will be refunded what you spent and its level will be reset

-Added Cinder Boss

-Cinder Boss will attacks are the same as Wall Boss for now but will change in the future

-Wall Boss now awards Infinium and Recipe Progress to all your recipes that you currently have

-Cinder Boss awards Double the Infinium of Wall Boss but also drops Ancient Gear(Not Weapons)

-Cinder Boss Spawns after 3 successful Wall Boss kills

-Fixed a bunch of porting issues that were missed

-Added ability to lock the bottom of the tier to glass in party mode to prevent falling into the next tier on accident when farming the bottom, this can be located in party UI

-Fixed/Rebalanced the Party Quest Survey Reward generation

-Rebalanced Ore Survey costs

-Waterfall fixed again