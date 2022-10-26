Version 2.18.0 - HALLOWEEN 2022 & [PC] PHOTO MODE!

YEEHAW DRIFTERS! Update 2.18.0 is out for BLOOD! No tricks, just treats for a spook-tacular Halloween event with creepy NEW sponsortree challenges, stickerpacks, and MORE! We’re also happy to finally introduce Photo Mode as part of our plan to implement more meaningful quality of life improvements to the game. Let us know how you find Halloween 2022, and make sure to show us your Hall of Fame worthy shots with the new Photo Mode!

HALLOWEEN 2022!



We are getting to that time of the year folks - Cobwebs are up, pumpkins are carved, and tricks are on standby, BUT we are finally excited to treat our players to a week of creepy, exciting content. Fa-boo-lous Halloween cars ready to make their debut for the final week of October! Expect an event-exclusive track layout with thrilling challenges, and our store will be stocked with new Halloween-themed stickerpack bundles, neons, and alloys for the abandoned project car in the spooky garage!

[PC] INTRODUCING PHOTO MODE!



We’re starting off with something long overdue for the virtuoso paintbrush holder – Photo Mode!

Undeniably, Torque Drift houses some of the best livery artists that we’ve seen, some of which have been praised by FD Pro Drivers themselves. Whether you’re just starting to get familiar with the brushes, posting unhinged and chaotic liveries for us to laugh at on stream, flexing your newest bonnet artwork on #torquedriftliveries, whipping up THE NEXT FD-spec livery, or just having a bit of fun – Photo Mode will give you all the freedom to reimagine and capture your masterpiece with comprehensive camera settings!

This feature is only available on Steam/PC for now. We’re excited to continue the conversation with you all on adding more actual game-flow improvements and meaningful features, so any and ALL feedback for Photo Mode is appreciated!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Introduced quality settings cap for low-end devices

(Some quality setting options will be unavailable for low-end devices, affected players will see a warning message explaining why. We’re tackling the complex crashing issue, and some of the hardware on your devices simply cannot support the game as we continue updating.)

(Some quality setting options will be unavailable for low-end devices, affected players will see a warning message explaining why. We’re tackling the complex crashing issue, and some of the hardware on your devices simply cannot support the game as we continue updating.) In-game volume should now accurately reflect device’s actual volume settings

…Plus more minor UI and performance tweaks across the game

Thanks for being such an awesome, vocal community! We’re excited to bring you more fun festive content, and we’re even more motivated to keep improving the game based on your feedback. We have more quality of life improvements in the roadmap, stay tuned!

– Torque Drift Team