Patch 1.1.0b Update

This patch updates the game by removing the Random Lore Keeper Dialogue to meet better Standards. There was an issue where the writing was too Mature for the game, so it was pulled from the game. The Old Man by the Rock now says a fixed immersive dialogue and is no longer dynamic.

I also lowered the cost of 'Town Portal,' from the Town Vendor to 300 GP, to make it an attractive option when compared to Teleport Stones.