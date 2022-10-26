 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 26 October 2022

Kit 10's Wild!

Share · View all patches · Build 9799611

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing Kit 10

Big changes have come to Fishton with introductions to Kit 10 and Rusty the NPC.
To celebrate, all bars in town now include Kit 10's Wild slot machines.

Kit 10
Kit 10 is a loveable robo-cat companion. If you find Kit 10 and fix it up it will be your loyal friend through the good times and the bad. Kit 10 will follow your every command and even bring you gifts to show his gratitude!

Rusty
You know ol' Rusty. He's always driving around town in that old rusty hunk of junk with the loose tire. Why don't you do yourselves both a favor and grind it up for scrap.

Kit 10's Wild
Visit any bar in town to test your luck at the new Kit 10's Wild slot machines!

Vehicle lift improvements

  • Added reset vehicle option to lifts. Can only be used if your vehicle is within proximity of the lift.
  • Fixed position for each vehicle when it is towed to a lift.

Other
Receive less damage on impact.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
