0.85 (2022-10-25)

This patch attempts to fix any save migration issues that were encountered from 0.84 on launch. If you still encounter issues, please see: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2006140/discussions/0/3490879077211960625/

This patch has a larger download than previous patches, but the game actually takes up less space once installed. Content has been restructured to allow for even more disk space savings in upcoming patches. Players with slower hard drives may see load time improvements.

Bug Fixes