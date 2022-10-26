0.85 (2022-10-25)

This patch attempts to fix any save migration issues that were encountered from 0.84 on launch. If you still encounter issues, please see: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2006140/discussions/0/3490879077211960625/
This patch has a larger download than previous patches, but the game actually takes up less space once installed. Content has been restructured to allow for even more disk space savings in upcoming patches. Players with slower hard drives may see load time improvements.
Bug Fixes
- Fix an issue introduced in 0.84 where monsters and armor may continue to attack dead enemies
- Fix the Lantern Familiar triggering enemy attacks
- Fix Bug Reports being unable to be filed, not working in the Title Screen, and not properly stealing focus when opened
- The game has been upgraded to a new version of Unity, and some shader related crashes with some GPUs may be solved
Changed files in this update