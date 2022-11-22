Dwerve is 15% off! Play New Classic TD Game Mode!

Hi Warsmiths!

Classic TD Game Mode

Classic TD is a new upcoming game mode that has traditional tower defense gameplay inspired by classics like Bloons TD. Build more and more turrets over time to defeat waves of enemies before they reach the objective. Check out the trailer:

Get Dwerve 15% off

Dwerve will be 15% off for the Autumn Sale which lasts from November 22 until November 29!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132760/Dwerve/

Join our Community

Help us improve the new game mode by posting bugs and feedback to our #classictd_bugs channel!

Hope you all enjoy Classic TD! ❤️