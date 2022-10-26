Events are live!

Version 0.4.6 enables the last missing major feature of the game: World Events.

These are random events that occur from time to time. They range in size and complexity from a random dungeon to a choose-your-own adventure style narrative. They should make the game world seem more alive and dynamic and add some random variety to the game.

There's many more of these to be added (I'm aiming for 40+ of various lengths), and some new functionality needs to be added to enable this variety, but I think 13 events is finally enough to enable this feature.