Crush Crush update for 25 October 2022

Bloody, Brutal… Beautiful?

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hey Panda Peeps!

Now don’t get us wrong: smiley-faced Jack O' Lanterns and plastic novelty skeletons are always fun, but isn’t Halloween supposed to be frightful sometimes, too? Well, if you’ve got the guts to RSVP ‘yes’ to a week-long slasher flick marathon, then how about a daily login to earn a darkly delicious reward?

From now until November 1st, we’re resurrecting an ultra rare, ultra, um, red paint-spattered Ayano pinup for the very first time as an LTE reward! But beware, it might just make you shiver. With antici…pation, that is!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

