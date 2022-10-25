 Skip to content

ANGEL DROID update for 25 October 2022

v0.8.10 - Minor QoL fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add a back button somewhere
Players can clearly see when they get hurt (I think there's screenshake now?)
Changed some text in several places to make bonuses and spell effects more clear

