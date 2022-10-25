Minor Path 4

Here is the list of bug fixes and improvements made:

Achievements! These weren't unlocking, now they should unlock properly and unlock based on your save data once you hit "Continue Game"

Fixed some sound effects that were not being effected by SFX audio volume slider

Fixed some run on sentences that went off screen.

Glorbus can now talk to the player before getting the Astropup costume.

Sorry to everyone that was not unlocking achievements properly before this patch! Your comments in the community are incredibly helpful to a small studio like us.

Happy Halloween!