 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just King update for 25 October 2022

Halloween Event

Share · View all patches · Build 9799227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The King announces a new Event!

'Tis be the spooky season! As everynana knows, if you punch the explosive pumpkins, you get candy! Be sure to grab some in the Halloween event! This is a smaller event because we were focused on the new zone update, but we hope you can have fun collecting candy! Don't forget to brush your teeth :B

Halloween Event

Event nodes are available, beat the level to gain a reward in candy! Be careful, pumpkinanas explode when defeated!

You can turn off event nodes in the difficulty menu.

Halloween Consumable Items

-Candy Corn - Damage 20%
-Epic Candy - Haste 20%
-Ghost Lollipop - Heal 20%
-Burnt Candy Apple - Health 20%

Changed files in this update

Just King Depot Depot 1059981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link