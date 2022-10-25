The King announces a new Event!

'Tis be the spooky season! As everynana knows, if you punch the explosive pumpkins, you get candy! Be sure to grab some in the Halloween event! This is a smaller event because we were focused on the new zone update, but we hope you can have fun collecting candy! Don't forget to brush your teeth :B

Halloween Event

Event nodes are available, beat the level to gain a reward in candy! Be careful, pumpkinanas explode when defeated!

You can turn off event nodes in the difficulty menu.

Halloween Consumable Items

-Candy Corn - Damage 20%

-Epic Candy - Haste 20%

-Ghost Lollipop - Heal 20%

-Burnt Candy Apple - Health 20%