We have updated the Games for Windows Live installer in the installation package. If you have a Windows 10+ machine, this will return the Game for Windows Live features as long as you are logged into your Xbox account. You can do this through the Xbox Game Bar. There is no way at this time to return this functionality for Windows 8 or lower operating systems.
STAR WARS™: The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes™ update for 16 November 2022
Minor update to address Game for Windows Live deprecation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
republic_heros_content Depot 32421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update