STAR WARS™: The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes™ update for 16 November 2022

Minor update to address Game for Windows Live deprecation

Build 9798950

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated the Games for Windows Live installer in the installation package. If you have a Windows 10+ machine, this will return the Game for Windows Live features as long as you are logged into your Xbox account. You can do this through the Xbox Game Bar. There is no way at this time to return this functionality for Windows 8 or lower operating systems.

Changed files in this update

republic_heros_content Depot 32421
