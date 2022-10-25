HALLOWEEN UPDATE

Hello everyone!

With the Halloween event, our game is on sale. The Main menu and in-game event we have prepared for you is also active with this discount. Of course, new content will keep coming.

Steam is increasing the prices as a platform, we do not plan to make any price changes for our valuable players at the moment.

As you know, our game has only one developer. Your complaints and suggestions are transferred to the game by a single person with a continuous study. As we are currently working on our third map, we may be missing some issues. Please excuse us. Thank you for your endless support and goodwill.

We are improving our game with your suggestions so feel free to contact us through our discord. We will try to answer as soon as possible.

Here are some of the changes we made in the game:

-Default INTERACTION key is changed from 'F' to 'E'.

-Default REVIVE key is changed from 'E' to 'R'.

-Added resolution settings.

-Removed Motion Blur from the game.

-Made adjustments on Bride Map Dynamics.

-Changed loot rate on maps to balance and improve the gameplay.

-Balanced the speed of Bride.

-Optimization of maps improved.

-Jumpscare lights are fixed.

-Main Menu changed for Halloween.

-Added in game event.

Best Wishes,

Black Flag Studios