Hello everyone, we've noticed a few bugs and balancing issues. This patch should eliminate the ones we've seen so far. We'll keep a close eye and find any more bugs as soon as possible.

Tweaked Peek-a-Boo Spawn rate and speed

Tweaked Peek-a-Boo navigation

Added checkpoint in Twinroom

Blocked player from being able to jump out the window

Fix a few other small bugs

Stay Spooky everyone, and hope you have fun.