Farm Manager 2021 - Patch 1.1.513

Dear Players,

Below you will find the changelog:

New features

Buying multiple machines





To buy more than one machine, you must visit the Machine Market tab, click on the Buy Multiple checkbox and fill the empty parking spaces with the selected machine. Please note that you cannot buy multiple machines in used condition.

New warning - Machine is busy



The new warning helps you to see if you have not bought the machine you need, or if the machine is simply busy with another job. The new warning is displayed as a 3d icon above the field and does not appear on the left warning field. To see the details of a warning, you need to expand the tab of a field that displays the 3d warning.

Added camera control by clicking and dragging. From now on you can use the right mouse button to navigate your farm

Added shortcuts to managers. Clicking on the current account balance opens the Economy Manager and clicking on the staff counter opens the Staff Manager

Changes

Employees always choose the machine that is closest to them

Several changes to the readability of UI, including larger font sizes

