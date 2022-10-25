Major Class Update!

Hello again, pilots! I present another semi-large scaled content update to The Cruise 2!

Patch Notes

New Class: Blitz

The Blitz class is back from The Cruise 1.0, this time with more powerful and explosive weaponry, homing missiles, tactical nukes, a lot of explosives to deal devastating AoE damage to enemies.

New Class: Phantom

The Phantom class is a brand new class added to The Cruise 2. It charges up its abilities by killing enemies and taking their soul energy. It shoots magic type bullets which can pierce armor easily.

New Class: Stalker

The Stalker class is also a brand new addition to The Cruise 2. It shoots extremely powerful bullets at a moderate pace, it focuses on dealing massive damage with less bullets. Whiffing your shots might be really penalizing if you don't have great movement to make up for it.

New Ally: Mender

A new ally: the Mender appears! As stated in its name, the Mender repairs ally ships around it at a constant rate, it can also provide your ship with some repairs as well. It cannot attack enemies, and play purely a support role.

New Ally: Shielder

The Shielder has a lot of health and armor, it also fires off small null fields to destroy enemy bullets. This will greatly help you and your forces. It cannot attack enemies.

Dialog System

I have added a dialog system to setup for the campaign mode, you can see it in action when you first load into the game, there will be a new tutorial dialog to help new players. The tutorial dialog won't show up a second time, only the first time you load up the game after this update. Unless you do some file modification and change the value "FirstStart" to true in the "settings.tcrs" file in "AppData/LocalLow/Eternity Studios/The Cruise" folder wink wink.

Also fixed a bunch of bugs and added some abilities and passives to already existing classes. Tested the game with really bad computers and they still run at 60 FPS... What an achievement. Speaking of achievements, I will be adding some achievements to The Cruise 2. And no, they won't be glitched.

Have a wonderful day (or night)!