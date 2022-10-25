Quill Doesn't Know When to Quit

Here's another quick update to address some of your feedback.
- Added Quit button to the menu
- Fixed issue where you could get stuck in the "unfinished business" chapter
Thank you to everyone who has returned to the world of Moss!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Here's another quick update to address some of your feedback.
Thank you to everyone who has returned to the world of Moss!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update