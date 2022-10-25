 Skip to content

Moss: Book II update for 25 October 2022

Quill Doesn't Know When to Quit

Share · View all patches · Build 9798514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another quick update to address some of your feedback.

  • Added Quit button to the menu
  • Fixed issue where you could get stuck in the "unfinished business" chapter

Thank you to everyone who has returned to the world of Moss!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2059671
