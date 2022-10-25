 Skip to content

Leap of Faith update for 25 October 2022

Leap of Faith v1.0.31s

Build 9798457

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another try at fixing the Wiggle achievement.

If it doesn't unlock normally, go back to Holly's 'frontside' for a fourth time.

This change only affects the DLC. The None DLC version did not have this bug.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2122800
  • Loading history…
