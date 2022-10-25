 Skip to content

Propnight update for 25 October 2022

Patch 4.0.0 Hotfix

Patch 4.0.0 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 4.0.0 hotfix is now live!

• Controls - Fixed that different actions were not working on LMB
• Abbey - Fixed the incorrect display of the church
• Circus - Fixed the incorrect character intro and spawn points
• Survivors - Fixed that if at the beginning of the game a Survivor could quickly turn into a Prop, their item was not hidden
• Survivors - Fixed that if the Survivor is knocked down while being on top of another Prop, then when they are put into the Hypnochair afterwards the Survivor would teleport to where they were knocked down
• Propmachine - Added collision under the Propmachine
• Main menu - Fixed the locked skins being unavailable for the view
• Main menu - Fixed the Killers’ perks being displayed on Survivors’ customization
• Main menu - Killers’ skins temporarily removed from Propboxes
• Settings - DirectX 12 temporarily disabled

