Early Access latest update!

Happy Spooktober Sinner’s!

We’re pleased to release our latest early access update of Sinner 97. This update features some significant updates:

Saferoom Save and Load mechanic

Game difficulty selection

Extended level design with new rooms and floors to explore

AI enhancements

VR mode

The special Halloween mode will be live all week, after which point the “normal” mode will return.

After October we will be keeping the Halloween mode as an optional setting that players can select from the menu.

Thank you to everyone who has played and provided feedback to date! We hope you enjoy the latest update.

Happy escaping,

Bubblegum Home Entertainment