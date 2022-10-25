 Skip to content

Sinner 97 update for 25 October 2022

Early Access latest update!

25 October 2022

Happy Spooktober Sinner’s!

We’re pleased to release our latest early access update of Sinner 97. This update features some significant updates:

  • Saferoom Save and Load mechanic
  • Game difficulty selection
  • Extended level design with new rooms and floors to explore
  • AI enhancements
  • VR mode

The special Halloween mode will be live all week, after which point the “normal” mode will return.

After October we will be keeping the Halloween mode as an optional setting that players can select from the menu.

Thank you to everyone who has played and provided feedback to date! We hope you enjoy the latest update.

Happy escaping,
Bubblegum Home Entertainment

