Sphere - Flying Cities (v.1.0.4) - Build/Repair Drones Fix available!

Commanders!

As promises yesterday, the team was busy getting rid of the Build-/Repair-Drones bug, some of you have reported!

So, without further ado, let's jump into the contents of this small patch:

Fixed: Build-and Repair Drones getting stuck after some time in the game, after dismantling ruins/buildings.

Fixed: Visual light beam effect of Build-and Repair Drones starting from a wrong location.

Improved: Increased overall responsiveness of Build-and Repair Drones after construction/destruction/repair.

Thank you for flying with us and your ongoing support! Please keep it up!

Stay safe!

-Your Teams of Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment-

