Patch notes for version 0.4.31

Changelog

◆ Removed all previous traditions and incorporated their passions into settlement prerequisites, allowing the player to unlock them more naturally.

◆ 5 new traditions: Earth Domain, Water Domain, Fire Domain, Light Domain, Shadow Domain. The traditions panel now unlocks Clerics for domains and upgrades their faith. Clerics channel energy from their shrines to create essences like the old Philosopher and turn them into tenets to convert other people to their faith or craft consumables for them to consume.

◆ Removed Philosopher from the game and incorporated its activities and consumables into the Light Cleric passion.

◆ New constructions: Earth Shrine, Water Shrine, Fire Shrine, Light Shrine, Shadow Shrine, Claydigger's Pit, Rocksplitter's Hut.

◆ New trait category: Faith. Characters can now become believers of an unlocked Domain by reading Tenet Tablets of a domain.

◆ Fixed the Tradition cost of all maps to 750 and changed the formula for its growth accordingly.

◆ Removed starting stockpile Pacifying and Renewal Essences from all maps.

◆ Rocksplitting, Woodcutting, and Claydigging decisions now visit their construction first before choosing a doodad, to always aim for the nearest one.

◆ New trait categories: ConditionFortune, Order.

◆ Hierarchy is now a T1 tradition; its name has been changed to "Leadership."

◆ A new archetype for Diviner: Fortune Teller.

◆ New Construction: Leader's Tent. The only settlement leader plans to accumulate Influence and can craft Order consumables to force other settlers to perform certain activities. (Woodcutting, Rocksplitting, etc.)

◆ New Construction: Fortune Teller's Booth. Fortune tellers can tell the fortune of other settlers, cleanse their Fatals and grant them a random fortune condition trait.

◆ New construction: Stone Sleeping Quarters.

◆ New construction: Woodcutter's Hut; Woodcutters now bring the trunk from the tree to the Hut and split it there before stocking it.

◆ Restored 2 recipes for Cook's wilds; Poached Spider Eggs and Meadow Fruit Bowls.

◆ Guards no longer clear their downtimes for Radining Critters, and the trigger has a 2 minutes cooldown.

◆ Soothsaying Point is now called Diviner's Cauldron.

◆ Overhauled Woodcutting activity to incorporate the Hut.

◆ Removed downtimes: Hyping Up, Organizing Home, Chilling.

◆ New weight modifiers for all personalities. Element, Aptitude, and Faith traits of a character now double the weights of personalities with the same color.

◆ A New Beginning now generates 1 Path Point every 10 moons instead of 6.

◆ Human settlers now gain Path Points after Path & Item Craft activities based on the activity's tier.

◆ Removed Healthy Womb condition.

◆ Renamed Blank Scroll to Blank Parchment.

◆ Increased weight modifiers of all auto-attack skills by 50.

◆ Removed the activity hard-focus from Water carriers.

◆ 5 New traditions: Geomancy, Hydromancy, Pyromancy, Radiancy, Shadowmancy.

◆ 5 New combat classes: Geomancer, Hydromancer, Pyromancer, Radiancer, Shadowmancer.

◆ All tiers of wands and staffs of all magic schools are now craftable.

◆ Believers of faith can now go and pray at their shrines to cleanse fatal traits and get a beneficial condition.

◆ 4 new crops (already unlocked) for Grower: Cabbage, Carrot, Turnip, and Celery.

◆ Cost overhaul for several constructions; Baths, Huts, and Houses.

◆ Faith traits can now be seen in the Characters panel.

◆ New tradition; Arcana. All magic schools have it as a prerequisite. Unlocks the old Diviner and the Arcanomancer adventurer class.

◆ Diviner is now a gray passion and generates both Unity and Amenity.

◆ Removed the Sculptor passion archetype temporarily.

◆ Bonfire no longer cleanses Fatal Self; only Fatal Heart.

◆ Removed starting fruit trees from Lindaris.

◆ Lindaris' Depthcrawler now starts next to the Gathering Tree and has no Elven protectors.

◆ Devious personality trait now has a chance for both of its effects.

◆ Lorekeeper is now a Caretaker archetype.

◆ Foresters now craft their Saplings manually through their Crafts panel.

◆ Depthcrawler can no longer be dragged around, and his Haste and Power have been reduced.

◆ Depthcrawler is now alone.

◆ Crating Linen is now a craft option.

◆ Entering a portal in Raidrunners now moves the camera to the characters.

◆ More rocky cliffs and "A New Beginning" for Memoria's starting settlers.

◆ New construction: Hunter's Tent. Hunters now visit their tents for hunting and carcass-hauling activities.

◆ The Butcher archetype for Cook now requires a Hunter in the settlement.

◆ Butchers now craft a "Critter Skin" after butchering a critter carcass.

◆ New craftable "Order" for the Leader passion: A Fresh Start. Removes all passions and archetypes, granting 100 Path Points for each.

◆ Removed the Ritualist archetype.

◆ New construction for Gatherers to prepare their gathered crops before bringing them to the Mound: Gatherer's Hut.

◆ 5 new tool craftables for Gatherer: Makeshift/Copper/Iron/Steel/Adamantium Sickles. Grants extra crop yields on each tier.

◆ New craftable for Leader: Encouragement: Faster Feet. Grants temporary Stride to all settlers.

◆ Nursemaids' Graceful now grants 1 Unity instead of 3 per stack.

◆ 2 New stackable perks for the Leader passion; Encouraging Leader: Grants bonus experience to all settlers when they finish activities. Caring Leader: Characters with Fatal Hearts can now talk to their Leader for advice, cleansing it and receiving a Path Point accumulating condition.

◆ New doodad for Leader: Leader's Horn. Unlocks when Encouraging Leader perk is maxed out, allows the Leader to craft Encouragement consumables that boost all settlers at the same time temporarily after yelling them through the horn.

◆ 5 new childhood personalities, each tied to an element: Body/Mind/Heart/Soul/Self Manifester.

◆ Only 2 characters can utilize a crafting table at the same time now.

◆ New construction visual for Brickmolding Pit, now called Brickmolder's Workshop.

◆ New resources: Plant Fiber, Light/Medium/Heavy/Thick/Solid Leather.

◆ Gatherers now also bring 1 Plant Fiber for every crop they gather.

◆ Increased Trappers' trap resetting activity weights.

◆ Weavers, Tailors, and Leatherworkers are now faster to reach in the early game. Weavers can turn Plant Fibers into Linen, and Tailors can turn Linen into starting items. The main plan is to remove automatically given clothing from all passions and archetypes and have them be craftable for Tailors and Leatherworkers.

◆ Butchers now craft Critter Skins out of carcasses, and Leatherworkers can turn these into Light Leather to craft starting items.

◆ 60 new bindable cloth items for all magic schools.

◆ Cost, tier, prerequisite, and description changes to several old "Tradition Passions" and their craftables to give the early game more choices.

◆ Fixed Brick Sleeping Quarters' interaction points.

◆ Fixed the Shrine of Waters' color problem.

◆ Fixed non-believers visiting Shrines.

◆ Fixed Efficient Gatherers' Prosperity income amount.

◆ Fixed Patient's Path Point trigger.

◆ Fixed woodcutting and rocksplitting activity triggers.

◆ Rocksplitting and Woodcutting decision animation fixes.

◆ Implemented the autosave function.

◆ Refactored item prerequisites.

◆ Fixed an issue when the continue playing button clicks after a victory.

◆ Fixed several issues with the feedback panel.

◆ Fixed an issue when the selection box is in use, and the game is trying to be paused.

◆ Fixed several tool prerequisites with wrong "Smithy" prerequisites.