New map and enigma for halloween !

25 October 2022

New content is coming for Halloween! Enjoy a unique puzzle to solve during Halloween week, there is a reward ;)

Added:

New map: Graveyard

New puzzle specific to the map graveyard

New achievement for those who manage to solve the special Halloween enigma in the time allowed!

Change in the map:

Bones have been replaced by skulls for the puzzle Destruction 1

Special halloween decoration for the lobby

