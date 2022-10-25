New map and enigma for halloween !

New content is coming for Halloween! Enjoy a unique puzzle to solve during Halloween week, there is a reward ;)
Added:
- New map: Graveyard
- New puzzle specific to the map graveyard
- New achievement for those who manage to solve the special Halloween enigma in the time allowed!
Change in the map:
- Bones have been replaced by skulls for the puzzle Destruction 1
- Special halloween decoration for the lobby
Correction: Bones have been replaced by skulls in the Destruction 1 puzzle:
- Some texts are now centered correctly
- Some buttons are now correctly managed by the "ui" mixer
- Correction of the translation of the wave detector which could be replaced by "incense stick".
- Fixed a bug that could prevent the connection to a multiplayer game
