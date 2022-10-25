 Skip to content

Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 25 October 2022

New map and enigma for halloween !

Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 25 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content is coming for Halloween! Enjoy a unique puzzle to solve during Halloween week, there is a reward ;)

Added:

  • New map: Graveyard
  • New puzzle specific to the map graveyard
  • New achievement for those who manage to solve the special Halloween enigma in the time allowed!

Change in the map:

  • Bones have been replaced by skulls for the puzzle Destruction 1
  • Special halloween decoration for the lobby

Correction: Bones have been replaced by skulls in the Destruction 1 puzzle:

  • Some texts are now centered correctly
  • Some buttons are now correctly managed by the "ui" mixer
  • Correction of the translation of the wave detector which could be replaced by "incense stick".
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent the connection to a multiplayer game

