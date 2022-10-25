Hotfix Update v0.6.1

Hello Knights!
With a new area dropping, there was bound to be a few issues to fix. Please see below for the full list of what's been fixed in this update!
Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that was preventing Eruption from using Skill Aim Assist 🔥
- Fixed a few other issues with aiming Eruption
- Added Perfect cast descriptions for Eruption and Judgment 🔥
- Increased the timing window for Perfect casting Eruption and Judgment
- Fixed a visual bug on the death animation of Overlord Mack’s minions that was causing them to remain visible too long
- Fixed an Aim Assist bug that was targeting voltage traps in Overlord Mack’s room
- Fixed a minor visual bug with Scrap Chief Mack’s intro animation
- Fixed a bug that was causing players to get trapped by voltage traps during the Praxis buff sequence
- Fixed a bug that was causing an old map layout in Anville to appear 🔥
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the Volley mod from using Weapon Aim Assist
- Fixed a bug that was causing weapon mod icons to persist on the HUD when switching save files 🔥
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the Praxis crystals from being poisoned or burned when rolling through them while using the Poison Wheel or Fire Wheel relics
- Fixed an issue that was causing the Nexal Staff to become transparent 🔥
- Fixed a minor visual issue with the player while dying and having the hammer equipped
- Fixed an issue with the Warrior Wisps that was causing them to occasionally get stuck in walls
- Fixed a few issues with the leap attack of the Weald Wolf
- Fixed a minor visual issue with the Forlorn’s ghost shot attack
- Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing enemies to not spawn
- Fixed a few various animation bugs for enemies in Wightsbury
- Fixed a visual issue with the Vanguard’s attack effects
- Fixed a bug that was causing enemies to occasionally get stuck on props in the Steadfast Citadel
- Fixed a bug that was causing players to get softlocked before the Ash sequence starts
- Fixed an issue with Bob's Containment Field that was not showing on-hit effects for clients in multiplayer games
- Fixed a bug with the shop that was displaying mutiple instances of the same unstackable relics 🔥
- Fixed a bug that was occasionally causing a softlock when rerolling a skill selector
- Fixed a visual issue that was showing purple lightning strikes hit the weapon podiums randomly
- Fixed a minor visual issue with Evee's intro animation
- Fixed an issue that was not showing player and Steward movements while speaking to NPCs
- Fixed a multiplayer issue that would allow hosts to advance NPC dialogue for clients
