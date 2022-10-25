Hotfix Update v0.6.1

Hello Knights!

With a new area dropping, there was bound to be a few issues to fix. Please see below for the full list of what's been fixed in this update!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that was preventing Eruption from using Skill Aim Assist 🔥

Fixed a few other issues with aiming Eruption

Added Perfect cast descriptions for Eruption and Judgment 🔥

Increased the timing window for Perfect casting Eruption and Judgment

Fixed a visual bug on the death animation of Overlord Mack’s minions that was causing them to remain visible too long

Fixed an Aim Assist bug that was targeting voltage traps in Overlord Mack’s room

Fixed a minor visual bug with Scrap Chief Mack’s intro animation

Fixed a bug that was causing players to get trapped by voltage traps during the Praxis buff sequence

Fixed a bug that was causing an old map layout in Anville to appear 🔥

Fixed a bug that was preventing the Volley mod from using Weapon Aim Assist

Fixed a bug that was causing weapon mod icons to persist on the HUD when switching save files 🔥

Fixed a bug that was preventing the Praxis crystals from being poisoned or burned when rolling through them while using the Poison Wheel or Fire Wheel relics

Fixed an issue that was causing the Nexal Staff to become transparent 🔥

Fixed a minor visual issue with the player while dying and having the hammer equipped

Fixed an issue with the Warrior Wisps that was causing them to occasionally get stuck in walls

Fixed a few issues with the leap attack of the Weald Wolf

Fixed a minor visual issue with the Forlorn’s ghost shot attack

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing enemies to not spawn

Fixed a few various animation bugs for enemies in Wightsbury

Fixed a visual issue with the Vanguard’s attack effects

Fixed a bug that was causing enemies to occasionally get stuck on props in the Steadfast Citadel

Fixed a bug that was causing players to get softlocked before the Ash sequence starts

Fixed an issue with Bob's Containment Field that was not showing on-hit effects for clients in multiplayer games

Fixed a bug with the shop that was displaying mutiple instances of the same unstackable relics 🔥

Fixed a bug that was occasionally causing a softlock when rerolling a skill selector

Fixed a visual issue that was showing purple lightning strikes hit the weapon podiums randomly

Fixed a minor visual issue with Evee's intro animation

Fixed an issue that was not showing player and Steward movements while speaking to NPCs

Fixed a multiplayer issue that would allow hosts to advance NPC dialogue for clients

