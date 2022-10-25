Minor Update 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9798129 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Update addresses issues related to balancing brought up by players. I appreciate their feedback enormously!

Balanced level 5 of world 2. This should now be much easier on 'very easy', 'easy' and 'normal' while remaining mostly the same on 'hard' and 'extreme'.

Balanced level 1 of world 3. A user reported this level was too difficult on 'normal' and after playtesting I agreed. This is now easier.

Updated the explanation for the crime system because a user rightly reported inconsistencies.

My apologies for these mistakes. Please keep reporting problems whenever you find them!