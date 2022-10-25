 Skip to content

Open The Gates! update for 25 October 2022

Minor Update 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update addresses issues related to balancing brought up by players. I appreciate their feedback enormously!

  • Balanced level 5 of world 2. This should now be much easier on 'very easy', 'easy' and 'normal' while remaining mostly the same on 'hard' and 'extreme'.
  • Balanced level 1 of world 3. A user reported this level was too difficult on 'normal' and after playtesting I agreed. This is now easier.
  • Updated the explanation for the crime system because a user rightly reported inconsistencies.

My apologies for these mistakes. Please keep reporting problems whenever you find them!

