Halloween Spectral Weapons Event!

Greetings Adventurers!

Gear up and get ready to do some boss raiding because the new Spectral Weapon set is only here for a limited time!

Plunge into the realms of Sundaria and start collecting Candy Apple with your party to get this elusive weapon set before it’s gone! Candy Apple drop from bosses. And the higher the difficulty, the more Candy Apple they’ll drop!

Are you a champion? Cleric? Wizard? It doesn’t matter; there’s a spectral weapon pattern just for you! Here’s a list with prices of all of them:

Champion Spectral Greatsword - 250 Spectral Heater Shield - 150

Cleric Spectral Hammer - 150 Spectral Warhammer - 250

Ranger Spectral Greatbow - 150 Spectral Crossbow - 250

Rogue Spectral Slicer - 150 Spectral Battle Axe - 150

Wizard Spectral Mageblade - 150 Spectral Staff - 250



Additionally, you’ll be able to purchase an amazing Pumpkin Head for just 100 Candy Apples that you can wear to turn your head into a Jack-O-Lantern and randomly spawn a skeletal minion that will fight alongside you for a short amount of time!

Last, but not least, and to celebrate the spooky season, we are launching a 10% off sale! This is the perfect opportunity to get your party members to join in on your boss-slaying adventures throughout Sundaria!

