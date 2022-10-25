 Skip to content

On Your Hands update for 25 October 2022

On Your Hands Update Released

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 3.2. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

  • Addressed issues with level select screen not displaying properly
  • Fixed a collision bug in Map12's combination lock puzzle that caused players to fall through the floor
  • Fixed Map11's ambience to loop properly
  • Updated Credits
  • Fixed broken keybinds for inputs added for Episode 3
  • Gallenarma in Map12 will no longer hang out after second encounter

Issues with the save and load system are currently being investigated.

