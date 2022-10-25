Highlights:

Added left handed mode which swaps the controller's inputs & switches the holster to your left side (dominant/preferred hand can be changed in the settings)

Added magazine release button for guns that have an easy mag release (Does not work with Vive Wands)

Grenade pins can now be pulled with your teeth!

Added a helmet to the player that shows the ammo count of a magazine when the mag is tapped on it

Added the MP40

Added the MAS 49/56



Added the Hi-Power



Major Changes/Fixes:

Added "Buttweiser Extreme" cans which are like normal Buttweiser cans but more extreme

Replaced follower AI on Combat Base with static AI

Knocking an enemy out (with your hands or a grabbable item) in Siege mode will grant you a free token

Ammo crates no longer respawn on Siege mode, but spending one token replenishes all that were used

Friendly AI can no longer hurt the player (with bullets at least)

Added inventory settings where you can change the inventory offset, holster placement, and eventually holster presets

Added an option for controller-based movement

Added option to enable/disable the Knuckles controller rotation offset fix (if your using Knuckles controllers & your hands are rotated by about 90 degrees when grabbing, then enable this option)

Buttweiser cans are now available on Firebase Alpha (main menu) & can be stored and saved to a custom loadout

Inverting the M79 & cut-down M79 when it's open will drop the shell out of the chamber



Temporarily removed Embassy (will be expanded & improved in Update 11!)

Added an option to revert back to the last stable update (tutorial below)

Minor Changes/Fixes:

Rearranged ramparts & the ground around it on Combat Base to fix numerous issues

Fixed issue with AI falling/jumping continuously on Combat Base

Made terrain bumpier on Combat Base

AI can vault over the ramparts now on Combat Base

Added Buttweiser Extreme spawner to Combat Base

Added a sound that plays when you earn a token outside of surviving a wave in Siege mode

Fixed bug with graphic preset & hand editing button in the settings

Rearranged the settings UI to be more clear (still need work, but it's much easier to use)

Added mag release tooltip to FirebaseAlpha

Added an additional 30 seconds to prep time on Siege mode

Increased friendly AI accuracy on Siege mode

Decreased accuracy of NVA enemies that come after wave 10 on Siege mode

Increased M2 Carbine fire rate

Increased scale of the flashlight

The flashlight's lens color changes when its on/off

Added a flashlight to the start of the tunnels on Streets

AI that use an M14 no longer shoot 5.56 and use the proper 7.62 NATO ammo & ballistics

Centered player inventory

The river on Bridge pushes you and items towards the other side of the river to aid with swimming

Fixed error spam from bad code

Added option for a left-hand holster

Made settings, tutorial, & credits buttons larger so they're easier to navigate

Fixed issue where the player settings wouldn't update correctly

Changing the difficulty setting now affects player health to levels where it's applicable

Reorganized menu UI to encourage playing other missions before diving into the campaign

Increased ballistic durability of dirt material

Added mission map & briefing to Streets

Made middle menu panel show the UI pointer when hovering over any spot of it

Added collision sounds to Thompson magazine

Adjusted player mouth trigger size

Fixed bug where the bottom right inventory slot wouldn't save properly for custom loadouts

Fixed issue on Ruins where enemies couldn't stop jumping

Fixed muzzle flash issue with grass on Ruins

AI no longer spam their "spotted" bark when they see an enemy

Added collision & collision sounds to .45ACP casings

Added muzzle smoke to XM21

Fixed casing ejection issues with M16a1, XM177, M14, & XM21

Disabled Knuckles rotation fix by default

Fixed credits page button

Decreased weight of M14 & XM21

Decreased thick foliage ballistic strength

Fixed collision issue on Elephant Grass

Added background trees to Elephant Grass

Slight optimizations to Tunnel Rat

Lowered trigger reset threshold on all guns

Adjusted directional light intensity on Combat Base

(Possibly) Fixed issue with a gameObject being wrongly instantiated & causing performance issues in Tunnel Rat

Adjusted position of some enemies on Streets

Added game mode explanations to each mission

Added new tips to the rucksack menu

Fixed bug where AI wouldn't shoot player

Replaced tree line on Paddies with a more fitting one

Fixed an issue where some AI got stuck in search mode

Changed layers of audio triggers on Streets so that enemies can see through them as they should

Adjusted reaction times of some courtyard AI on Streets

Friendly AI can no longer accidently shoot the "skip wave" box

Closing

Though it may not be as exciting as a huge content update, Update 10 was the stepping stone for future updates. As I mentioned above, I temporarily removed Embassy from the available mission selection because I wasn't super happy with the state of it. It was rushed and not thought out as well as it could be and I didn't feel comfortable with leaving it in its current state. Alongside the helicopters & beach mission that will be included in Update 11, I'll add a new & improved Embassy mission!

Another noticeable change is that quick-play and war story missions were merged into one mission selection board. This was intentionally done to prevent Bridge & Operation X-Ray being the first experience of PunjiVR for new users that may not be used to the unforgiving nature of the game. Hopefully this small change will allow players to be gradually introduced to PunjiVR & its mechanics rather than thrown in face-first.

As always, if you experience any bugs or problems, don't hesitate to let me know through one of the links below or on the Steam forums. Good luck and remember to check for leeches!

Discord

Twitter

Subreddit

Right-Click on "PunjiVR" in your Steam library



Select "Properties"

In the properties tab, select "Betas"

Click on the dropdown box, then select the option for last_stable_build



If you want to go back to the most recent update, follow the same process but click on "None" in the dropdown box.