Update Version 0.0.6b

Hey there girls and guys. In this update I changed a lot of stuff.

I removed the building system because I implemented a system to learn blueprints. You will notice that when you start a game, you will only have a few blueprints. You have to collect memory fragments which you can obtain via killing enemies or destroy the new crates/barrels that are placed at the pathways.

Building parts will be craftable at the cuttingblock and the new implemented stonemason workbench.

I hope you like this update. Feel free to post your opinion on the Discord server. I hpe we text us there :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.6b

Additions:

Added armor stand (Mannequin) to attach armor and swap them

Added equipment: Cloth gloves

Added Stonemason Workbench

Added a new model for the bedroll

Added world Loot variation 1

Added world Loot variation 2

Added world Loot variation 3

Added Blueprint learning system

Added item: Memory Fragment

Added Wood building parts crafting blueprints to the cutting block (Wood parts are now craftable in it)

Added admin console (Default is the F1 key)

Added console command "kill" (Kills the own character)

Removed building window

Removed the ability to walk over an item to pick it up. Since resources are going directly in your inventory it is no longer needed

Changes:

Changed: Renamed the bedroll to simple bed

Changed: Updated the torch icon to the actual model

Changed: The female model is less skinny now.

Changed: The player inventory slots are a bit smaller now

Changed: The player inventory has 8 additional slots

Changed some UI elements

Changed: Hotbar slots are a bit smaller now

Changed: Reduced the campfire inventory slots to 6

Changed: Raised the Workbench inventory slots to 36

Changed: Reduced the furnace inventory slots to 6

Changed: Reduced the tannery inventory slots to 6

Changed: Raised cutting block inventory slots to 18

Changed: Raised Alchemy table inventory slots to 18

Changed: Reduced seed Machine inventory slots to 6

Changed: Reduced Spinning wheel inventory slots to 6

Fixes: