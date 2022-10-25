 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 25 October 2022

Update Version 0.0.6b

Hey there girls and guys. In this update I changed a lot of stuff.

I removed the building system because I implemented a system to learn blueprints. You will notice that when you start a game, you will only have a few blueprints. You have to collect memory fragments which you can obtain via killing enemies or destroy the new crates/barrels that are placed at the pathways.

Building parts will be craftable at the cuttingblock and the new implemented stonemason workbench.

I hope you like this update. Feel free to post your opinion on the Discord server. I hpe we text us there :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.6b

Additions:

  • Added armor stand (Mannequin) to attach armor and swap them
  • Added equipment: Cloth gloves
  • Added Stonemason Workbench
  • Added a new model for the bedroll
  • Added world Loot variation 1
  • Added world Loot variation 2
  • Added world Loot variation 3
  • Added Blueprint learning system
  • Added item: Memory Fragment
  • Added Wood building parts crafting blueprints to the cutting block (Wood parts are now craftable in it)
  • Added admin console (Default is the F1 key)
  • Added console command "kill" (Kills the own character)
  • Removed building window
  • Removed the ability to walk over an item to pick it up. Since resources are going directly in your inventory it is no longer needed

Changes:

  • Changed: Renamed the bedroll to simple bed
  • Changed: Updated the torch icon to the actual model
  • Changed: The female model is less skinny now.
  • Changed: The player inventory slots are a bit smaller now
  • Changed: The player inventory has 8 additional slots
  • Changed some UI elements
  • Changed: Hotbar slots are a bit smaller now
  • Changed: Reduced the campfire inventory slots to 6
  • Changed: Raised the Workbench inventory slots to 36
  • Changed: Reduced the furnace inventory slots to 6
  • Changed: Reduced the tannery inventory slots to 6
  • Changed: Raised cutting block inventory slots to 18
  • Changed: Raised Alchemy table inventory slots to 18
  • Changed: Reduced seed Machine inventory slots to 6
  • Changed: Reduced Spinning wheel inventory slots to 6

Fixes:

  • Fixed small sign can not be placed at the front of a chest when it is on top of something or on the ground
  • Fixed Cow and Bull collision (It will not be able to walk through a normal doorframe)
  • Fixed: Carriages will not spawn when build them and resources will be gone
  • Fixed Client can not interact with world portals
  • Fixed map will be opened on the host when a client interact with a portal
  • Fixed a problem where you can not unequip a tool/weapon when using a repair kit on it
  • Fixed: player is continue punshing when open one of the menus

Changed depots in experimental branch

