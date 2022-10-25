Update Version 0.0.6b

Hey there girls and guys. In this update I changed a lot of stuff.
I removed the building system because I implemented a system to learn blueprints. You will notice that when you start a game, you will only have a few blueprints. You have to collect memory fragments which you can obtain via killing enemies or destroy the new crates/barrels that are placed at the pathways.
Building parts will be craftable at the cuttingblock and the new implemented stonemason workbench.
I hope you like this update. Feel free to post your opinion on the Discord server. I hpe we text us there :)
Update Notes Version 0.0.6b
Additions:
- Added armor stand (Mannequin) to attach armor and swap them
- Added equipment: Cloth gloves
- Added Stonemason Workbench
- Added a new model for the bedroll
- Added world Loot variation 1
- Added world Loot variation 2
- Added world Loot variation 3
- Added Blueprint learning system
- Added item: Memory Fragment
- Added Wood building parts crafting blueprints to the cutting block (Wood parts are now craftable in it)
- Added admin console (Default is the F1 key)
- Added console command "kill" (Kills the own character)
- Removed building window
- Removed the ability to walk over an item to pick it up. Since resources are going directly in your inventory it is no longer needed
Changes:
- Changed: Renamed the bedroll to simple bed
- Changed: Updated the torch icon to the actual model
- Changed: The female model is less skinny now.
- Changed: The player inventory slots are a bit smaller now
- Changed: The player inventory has 8 additional slots
- Changed some UI elements
- Changed: Hotbar slots are a bit smaller now
- Changed: Reduced the campfire inventory slots to 6
- Changed: Raised the Workbench inventory slots to 36
- Changed: Reduced the furnace inventory slots to 6
- Changed: Reduced the tannery inventory slots to 6
- Changed: Raised cutting block inventory slots to 18
- Changed: Raised Alchemy table inventory slots to 18
- Changed: Reduced seed Machine inventory slots to 6
- Changed: Reduced Spinning wheel inventory slots to 6
Fixes:
- Fixed small sign can not be placed at the front of a chest when it is on top of something or on the ground
- Fixed Cow and Bull collision (It will not be able to walk through a normal doorframe)
- Fixed: Carriages will not spawn when build them and resources will be gone
- Fixed Client can not interact with world portals
- Fixed map will be opened on the host when a client interact with a portal
- Fixed a problem where you can not unequip a tool/weapon when using a repair kit on it
- Fixed: player is continue punshing when open one of the menus
Changed depots in experimental branch