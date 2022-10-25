 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mines and Magic update for 25 October 2022

1v1 waves have been randomized

Share · View all patches · Build 9797911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slight variations have been introduced to the waves. Each wave has a chance to be different. Total hp and dps remain the same. But units might be different.

Also some bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Mines and Magic Content Depot 884641
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884642
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link