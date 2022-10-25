 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project DeepWeb update for 25 October 2022

Project DeepWeb in Ukrainian, Steam Scream Fest and much more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9797728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Night Kittens™!

A few years ago we had a dream that every our game will be in Ukrainian too. And as you know, dreams come true, so please welcome: Ukrainian localization of Project DeepWeb!
We translated everything: from poem about Bill's room to source code of the ReduxOS.
And, you know, minor bug fixes and improvements, just for fun.

Happy Halloween! We just couldn't mis an opportunity to make something spooky this year, so here you go — special limited-time spooky ReduxOS theme and a special website with interesting facts!

Well, there you have it, fellas. Until next time at midnight...

Changed files in this update

Project DeepWeb Windows Depot 975621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link