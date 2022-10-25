Project DeepWeb in Ukrainian, Steam Scream Fest and much more!

Hello, Night Kittens™!

A few years ago we had a dream that every our game will be in Ukrainian too. And as you know, dreams come true, so please welcome: Ukrainian localization of Project DeepWeb!

We translated everything: from poem about Bill's room to source code of the ReduxOS.

And, you know, minor bug fixes and improvements, just for fun.

Happy Halloween! We just couldn't mis an opportunity to make something spooky this year, so here you go — special limited-time spooky ReduxOS theme and a special website with interesting facts!

Well, there you have it, fellas. Until next time at midnight...