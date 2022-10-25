Patch 0.06c

Happy Halloween :)

Bugfixes:

Fixed the infection growth blocking the airlock having an high temperature.

Fixed the infection growth blocking the airlock playing the wrong animation, thus showing when the monster isn’t hunting.

Fixed the monster hunting with no players in the mission ship.

Fixed Eye Event causing a crash in multiplayer when continuously calling the monster due to multiple players being in its sight.

Fixed being unable to move after having the PDA open during mission finish.

Fixed moving very slowly after being attacked by the monster whilst crouched.

Fixed being unable to place down a Tool or Weapon when inside the ship but close to the lobby.

Fixed players getting stuck in the Small Cryo room.

Fixed the Chiller decreasing suit integrity immediately after having been placed down. Now it only happens after it has fully charged up.

Fixed the Chiller scanning for and affecting players & infection before having charged up fully.

Polish:

Chiller sound effect now rises in pitch while the Chiller is charging up to give better indication of when it is ready.

Reprogrammer can no longer be used to call the infection as a cheat.

Evidences noted down in the PDA will no longer count after player death on Hard missions.

The Eye Event will stay dormant way longer after having called the hunting monster, so it will no longer constantly cause hunts

Added an hint for the Torso Event, so there’s a subtle warning before coming into its range.

Added a new effect when the Torso Event attacks.

Added a Team Management menu to the host pause menu. Currently it only has the option to select & kick a player.

General cleanup of code and the normal (non-Testing Beta) version of the game now no longer is compiled with debugging code.

Save files are now saved separately for the Testing Beta and the normal version of the game.

The Afterlife World:

We're currently working on creating the mind-world for Afterlife, the first shaders have been implemented but this is all still highly experimental and subject to changes.