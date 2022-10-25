Patch 0.06c

Happy Halloween :)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed the infection growth blocking the airlock having an high temperature.
- Fixed the infection growth blocking the airlock playing the wrong animation, thus showing when the monster isn’t hunting.
- Fixed the monster hunting with no players in the mission ship.
- Fixed Eye Event causing a crash in multiplayer when continuously calling the monster due to multiple players being in its sight.
- Fixed being unable to move after having the PDA open during mission finish.
- Fixed moving very slowly after being attacked by the monster whilst crouched.
- Fixed being unable to place down a Tool or Weapon when inside the ship but close to the lobby.
- Fixed players getting stuck in the Small Cryo room.
- Fixed the Chiller decreasing suit integrity immediately after having been placed down. Now it only happens after it has fully charged up.
- Fixed the Chiller scanning for and affecting players & infection before having charged up fully.
Polish:
- Chiller sound effect now rises in pitch while the Chiller is charging up to give better indication of when it is ready.
- Reprogrammer can no longer be used to call the infection as a cheat.
- Evidences noted down in the PDA will no longer count after player death on Hard missions.
- The Eye Event will stay dormant way longer after having called the hunting monster, so it will no longer constantly cause hunts
- Added an hint for the Torso Event, so there’s a subtle warning before coming into its range.
- Added a new effect when the Torso Event attacks.
- Added a Team Management menu to the host pause menu. Currently it only has the option to select & kick a player.
- General cleanup of code and the normal (non-Testing Beta) version of the game now no longer is compiled with debugging code.
- Save files are now saved separately for the Testing Beta and the normal version of the game.
The Afterlife World:
We're currently working on creating the mind-world for Afterlife, the first shaders have been implemented but this is all still highly experimental and subject to changes.
Changed files in this update