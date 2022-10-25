 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WAR DUST update for 25 October 2022

New Regular Update! Landmines are back and so much more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9797626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Landmines are back and so much more!

  • Audio and visual changes on : knife (new model, new sounds, stab sound added) , parachute (animation of deployment, waving fabric during flying, extra sound fx) and blood effects tweaked

  • Snipers got some love :

  • Default AWP scope has controlled zoom. To change it, hold the gun with two hands and use climb buttons (left and right) to control the zoom level.
  • Added deployable bush for cover (5 minutes life time) and big ladder to reach tricky places (they are on secondary weapon)

  • Vehicles have now basic hand painted team decals (C for coalition, M for mercenaries)

  • Added players steam avatar decals on player’s back. In the future there might be an option to turn it on or off. Bots have some default pictures (they might change)

  • It’s possible now to see current custom server rooms opened in spawn room (Please note : you need to go back to the main menu to join them, also the list is refreshed only once at the match start atm)

  • Added weapon stats to weapon selection screen (not finished)

-Now you can throw spawners for all deployable items like sandbags, barrels, ladders and bushes (not as far as frag grenade, also throw distances for each item might change!)

  • Buffed grenade launcher (now it should be actually useful)

There were some performance issues on previous version and light is bit messed up. This will be looked after soon 🙂

I hope you will have good fun with new features 👊

https://store.steampowered.com/app/957790/War_Dust/

Changed files in this update

WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link