New Regular Update! Landmines are back and so much more!

Hello everyone,
Landmines are back and so much more!
-
Audio and visual changes on : knife (new model, new sounds, stab sound added) , parachute (animation of deployment, waving fabric during flying, extra sound fx) and blood effects tweaked
-
Snipers got some love :
- Default AWP scope has controlled zoom. To change it, hold the gun with two hands and use climb buttons (left and right) to control the zoom level.
- Added deployable bush for cover (5 minutes life time) and big ladder to reach tricky places (they are on secondary weapon)
-
Vehicles have now basic hand painted team decals (C for coalition, M for mercenaries)
-
Added players steam avatar decals on player’s back. In the future there might be an option to turn it on or off. Bots have some default pictures (they might change)
-
It’s possible now to see current custom server rooms opened in spawn room (Please note : you need to go back to the main menu to join them, also the list is refreshed only once at the match start atm)
-
Added weapon stats to weapon selection screen (not finished)
-Now you can throw spawners for all deployable items like sandbags, barrels, ladders and bushes (not as far as frag grenade, also throw distances for each item might change!)
- Buffed grenade launcher (now it should be actually useful)
There were some performance issues on previous version and light is bit messed up. This will be looked after soon 🙂
I hope you will have good fun with new features 👊
https://store.steampowered.com/app/957790/War_Dust/
Changed files in this update