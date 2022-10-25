New Regular Update! Landmines are back and so much more!

Hello everyone,

Landmines are back and so much more!

Audio and visual changes on : knife (new model, new sounds, stab sound added) , parachute (animation of deployment, waving fabric during flying, extra sound fx) and blood effects tweaked

Snipers got some love :

Default AWP scope has controlled zoom. To change it, hold the gun with two hands and use climb buttons (left and right) to control the zoom level.

Added deployable bush for cover (5 minutes life time) and big ladder to reach tricky places (they are on secondary weapon)

Vehicles have now basic hand painted team decals (C for coalition, M for mercenaries)

Added players steam avatar decals on player’s back. In the future there might be an option to turn it on or off. Bots have some default pictures (they might change)

It’s possible now to see current custom server rooms opened in spawn room (Please note : you need to go back to the main menu to join them, also the list is refreshed only once at the match start atm)

Added weapon stats to weapon selection screen (not finished)

-Now you can throw spawners for all deployable items like sandbags, barrels, ladders and bushes (not as far as frag grenade, also throw distances for each item might change!)

Buffed grenade launcher (now it should be actually useful)

There were some performance issues on previous version and light is bit messed up. This will be looked after soon 🙂

I hope you will have good fun with new features 👊

https://store.steampowered.com/app/957790/War_Dust/