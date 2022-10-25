Hotfix 528116

Changes
* Added two more stories to Walter’s campfire storytelling adventures.
Bug Fixes
* Fixed a crash with Tallbird Eggs and some heat or chilling sources.
- Fixed a crash related to the stage and players disconnecting.
- The world setting Seasonal Starting Items now works correctly when set to none.
- Fixed the max health penalty resetting when a player reconnects or goes between the forest and caves worlds.
- Dedicated servers with the game_mode set to endless or wilderness should now register to the server listing with the default game mode (so it filters correctly in the server browser).
- Adjusted Maxwell’s Moonbound skin to be more in line with the player portrait.
- Adjusted Wanda’s Chunky Moonrock Bracelets to be aligned in the side views.
- Adjusted Wickerbottom’s Moonbound skin’s eye shadow to be more in line with the player portrait.
Dedicated Servers
* Fixed a bug where some dedicated servers would not correctly set the playstyle when game_mode is set to wilderness or endless
- Changes to setting the server’s playstyle via worldgenoverrrde.lua:
- The overrides table for the desired playstyle no longer need to be set on every shard.
- When set on the master server, they will automatically be sent to the caves server (or any other secondary shard).
- The playstyle settings should no longer be defined by listing out all the settings in the overrides table. Instead, only on the master server, set worldgen_preset and settings_preset to “RELAXED", "ENDLESS", "SURVIVAL_TOGETHER”, "WILDERNESS", or "LIGHTS_OUT"
