Hotfix 528116

Changes

* Added two more stories to Walter’s campfire storytelling adventures.

Bug Fixes

* Fixed a crash with Tallbird Eggs and some heat or chilling sources.

Fixed a crash related to the stage and players disconnecting.

The world setting Seasonal Starting Items now works correctly when set to none.

Fixed the max health penalty resetting when a player reconnects or goes between the forest and caves worlds.

Dedicated servers with the game_mode set to endless or wilderness should now register to the server listing with the default game mode (so it filters correctly in the server browser).

Adjusted Maxwell’s Moonbound skin to be more in line with the player portrait.

Adjusted Wanda’s Chunky Moonrock Bracelets to be aligned in the side views.

Adjusted Wickerbottom’s Moonbound skin’s eye shadow to be more in line with the player portrait.

Dedicated Servers

* Fixed a bug where some dedicated servers would not correctly set the playstyle when game_mode is set to wilderness or endless