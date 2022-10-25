 Skip to content

TRAIL OUT update for 25 October 2022

Halloween event is available!

TRAIL OUT update for 25 October 2022

Take control of Frank Woods, who has gone to hell for his sins. Arm your car and get ready to slay hordes of zombies!

  • Special car Sinner for the event and others
  • 6+ different weapons, saws, machine guns, artillery, dancing grenade, and other unusual weapons
  • 10+ varieties of enemies, be careful
  • 3 in-game rewards for the original TRAIL OUT game
  • The first open map in TRAIL OUT, explore it, look for bosses and secrets

Good luck on the roads of hell!




