Share · View all patches · Build 9797579 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 18:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Halloween event is available in TRAIL OUT!

Take control of Frank Woods, who has gone to hell for his sins. Arm your car and get ready to slay hordes of zombies!

Special car Sinner for the event and others

6+ different weapons, saws, machine guns, artillery, dancing grenade, and other unusual weapons

10+ varieties of enemies, be careful

3 in-game rewards for the original TRAIL OUT game

The first open map in TRAIL OUT, explore it, look for bosses and secrets

Good luck on the roads of hell!







